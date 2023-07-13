Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region

A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.

York regional police say the body of Zackhry Ramnath was found by a person walking their dog northwest of the Seneca College King Campus on April 23.

The 18-year-old, who was originally from Montreal, was located along a trail near Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad in King Township, police say.

Police identified two suspects and arrested them on Wednesday, July 5.

Lyjah Griffiths, 19, from Cambridge and a 15-year-old girl from Mississauga are both charged with first-degree murder.