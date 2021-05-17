Cambridge man facing more charges in child pornography investigation

A man from Cambridge initially arrested in January as part of a child pornography investigation is now facing more charges.

Waterloo regional police’s cybercrime unit first arrested a 27-year-old man in January and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of breaching probation.

Police say their further investigation and analysis of the accused’s devices has led to more charges.

The man allegedly interacted with four children on one social media platform, leading to four counts of luring a child, two counts of making child pornography, four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of sexual interference.

The man also allegedly interacted with a 12-year-old girl believed to be in the U.S. on another social media platform. Police say U.S. Homeland Security helped them identify the child.

The accused has been charged with luring a child, making child pornography, and breaching a probation order relating to the second matter.

On another website, the man allegedly posted intimated images of a woman. This, along with historical allegations, has led to charges of sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and two counts of distribution of intimate images.