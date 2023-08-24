Cambridge man goes 'all in' to win lotto jackpot

A trip to the convenience store really paid off for a Cambridge man.

Edgar Mohr stopped by the Eagle Mini Mart on Eagle Street to pick up some snacks, and while there, decided to try his luck with Poker Lotto.

The 43-year-old father of three said he played two lines and got a royal flush.

“At first, I thought I won $5,000, but I soon discovered it was more than that,” Mohr recounted in an OLG release. “I think the clerk was more excited than I was!”

The total jackpot was $109,022.80.

As for what he plans to do with the money, Mohr wants to buy his oldest child a car for their birthday.

“Maybe I’ll travel to Germany,” he said. “I’m very fortunate and happy.”