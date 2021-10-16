Cambridge man identified as victim in Toronto shooting

27-year-old Randy Nguyen has been identified as the shooting victim in a homicide investigation in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service responded to a call for a shooting at 3585 Keele Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Nguyen was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle located in a parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point, we’re just trying to find any witnesses in the area that may have seen what had happened.” Toronto police Det. Matt Emptage said.

Nguyen is the city’s 66th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.