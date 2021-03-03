At the height of the pandemic, a group of volunteers in Cambridge came together to create personal protective equipment for the community and the local hospital.

To date, The Cambridge Mask Makers have made more than 50,000 pieces of PPE.

“It feels great to have a way we can contribute in a meaningful way, it also feels great to be part of a community that responded so well to this need," said volunteer Mark Clare.

What began as a humble way to help during the pandemic, is now a well oiled operation.

“Most of the masks made in the county end up on our porch. They’re then taken to the next step in the process where they’re laundered and sanitized," explained Clare.

The group formed in March of last year on social media and now has more than 1,000 members. Since that time, organizing to make more than 50,000 pieces of PPE.

When the need for PPE was at its greatest, the group had hundreds of people volunteering to sew.

“Probably 20 to 25 people who were cutting fabric and assembling it into kits for about 500 sewers," said volunteer Michelle Jacques.

Most of the PPE went to visitors and staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

“There’s so many amazing things about the mask makers. they provided PPE to the hospital at a time when we were unsure of our supply," said Corey Kimpson, community ambassador for Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The volunteers are making hospital caps and four-layer masks

“They quickly mobilized and came up with a fabric mask design that was approved by both our chief of staff and our infectious disease specialist," said Kimpson.

It's helping them give back to those who have been on the frontlines and also giving purpose to those eager to help.

“That’s been the thing that we’ve heard all along that. is how good it was for people’s mental health for people to be able to do something to help.”

The group plans to continue their efforts to supply PPE for as long as it is needed.