Cambridge Memorial Hospital lets 42 unvaccinated staff members go

Over three dozen staff members at Cambridge Memorial Hospital have been let go due to their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Back in early October, 52 people were put on unpaid leave for not having their vaccine.

In a Friday statement from the hospital, officials say 44 remain unvaccinated as of Nov. 9.

Meetings held earlier in the week then led to 42 staff members being let go.

Hospital officials say two staff have asked for special accommodation. They will remain on unpaid leave until their requests are looked into further.

According to the statement, most of the staff were either casual or part-time employees and will result in little impact to hospital operations.

Back on Nov. 9, a spokesperson said 100 per cent of all medical professional staff practicing at CMH are fully immunized.

At St. Mary's Hospital, 22 staff were let go over the vaccine policy, while 92 staff at Grand River Hospital are having their employee status reviewed.

A spokesperson for GRH said meetings with staff are ongoing. So far, there are 40 staff "who will not return to GRH." The rest of the meetings are expected to wrap up next week.