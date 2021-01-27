Cambridge Memorial Hospital announced on Tuesday evening that it had started offering drive-thru testing at its COVID-19 assessment centre.

The hospital's website notes that testing and assessment are still by appointment only.

According to a post on Twitter, the drive-thru at 215 Holiday Inn Dr. is "ideal if you do not have symptoms." For those with symptoms, the hospital recommends booking an appointment for an assessment and swab.

The drive-thru opens at 10 a.m. every day. It runs until 6 p.m. on weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

This is the second drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre that's opened in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began. The other, which is run by Grand River Hospital, originally opened on Glasgow Street in Kitchener before moving to the former Charles Street bus terminal.

There are also a pair of testing centres in Waterloo: one on Bathurst Drive, which is run by St. Mary's General Hospital, and one on Westmount Road North.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the region's testing partners had completed more than 320,000 tests. That works out to more than 54,000 tests per 100,000 people in the region to date.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard currently shows a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent.

Drumroll, please! The drive thru is now open at the Cambridge & North Dumfries COVID-19 Assessment Centre. Located at 215 Holiday Inn Drive, this type of appointment is ideal if you do not have symptoms. If you do have symptoms, please book an appointment for an assessment & swab pic.twitter.com/Ti79P5gwrA