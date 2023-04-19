Cambridge Memorial Hospital to begin phased approach to end masking mandate
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) plans to start a phased approach to end its mask mandate starting on Monday.
According to a media release sent from CMH staff, masks will remain mandatory for all staff, physicians and midwives providing direct patient care but masks will be optional in public areas of the hospital for staff, patients and visitors.
In some clinical areas, like the cancer centre and in instances where patients are symptomatic of respiratory illness, masking will be required at CMH.
Staff at CMH said the decision was done with “careful consideration to least disrupt CMH personnel, patients and visitors while maintaining our exceptional safety standards.”
The Cambridge hospital will join many other hospitals, loosening mask mandate restrictions across the province.
Earlier this week, local hospitals told CTV News about changes to their mask policies but at the time, CMH said they were still in discussion.
“The hospital chose to delay to help make for a smoother transition by allowing for added communication, extra staff supports and the removal of existing signage,” the release said.
-
-
Sask. aunt wants to see changes after nephew died in a RCMP holding cellAn inquest into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in an RCMP holding cell wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. The family hopes to see changes to help prevent similar incidents.
-
'It's been a roller coaster': Calgary family encourages blood donation after son hit by carIt has been a long and winding road to recovery for Aizad Bilal, more than a decade after he was hit by a car while walking home from school.
-
Police radio transmissions played at Myles Gray death inquestAudio of 911 calls and police radio transmissions are shedding new light on what happened the day Myles Gray died after being beaten by several Vancouver police officers.
-
PSAC strike: Maritimers feel impacts of federal strikeAs 155,000 federal workers strike across Canada, Maritimers are feeling the effects.
-
Battleground Calgary: what both major parties are promisingAll signs are pointing to a close race in next month's Alberta election, and it'll likely be won and lost in Calgary.
-
Toronto police search for 3 suspects who allegedly stole an SUVToronto police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole a truck in the city’s east end last week.
-
'We just went for it': Quick thinking hospital staff jump into action to rescue trapped gooseCanada geese are back as the weather has slowly started to warm up, but for one feathery waterfowl, it found itself in a tight situation.
-
Air ambulance called to crash that gridlocked traffic near Qualicum BeachFirst responders in the Oceanside area had a busy Wednesday, responding to four motor vehicle crashes within the space of a few short hours.