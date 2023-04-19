Cambridge Memorial Hospital to begin phased approach to end masking mandate

Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) plans to start a phased approach to end its mask mandate starting on Monday.

According to a media release sent from CMH staff, masks will remain mandatory for all staff, physicians and midwives providing direct patient care but masks will be optional in public areas of the hospital for staff, patients and visitors.

In some clinical areas, like the cancer centre and in instances where patients are symptomatic of respiratory illness, masking will be required at CMH.

Staff at CMH said the decision was done with “careful consideration to least disrupt CMH personnel, patients and visitors while maintaining our exceptional safety standards.”

The Cambridge hospital will join many other hospitals, loosening mask mandate restrictions across the province.

Earlier this week, local hospitals told CTV News about changes to their mask policies but at the time, CMH said they were still in discussion.

“The hospital chose to delay to help make for a smoother transition by allowing for added communication, extra staff supports and the removal of existing signage,” the release said.