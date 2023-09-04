Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington County
The driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
An OPP officer on regular patrol came across the collision at the intersection of Wellington Road 19 and Wellington Road 16 just before 11 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the crash involved two people on a motorcycle and an SUV.
The 67-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge was pronounced dead in hospital, while his passenger suffered minor injuries.
The intersection has been closed for an investigation.
There is no word yet on any charges.
Road Closure: #WellingtonOPP are investigating a collision at Wellington Rd 19 and WR 16. WR 19 is closed from 3rd Ln to 5th Ln. WR 16 is closed from SR 15 to WR 19. No traffic is allowed through the intersection of WR 19 and WR 16. Pls avoid the area. ^JU @511ONWest pic.twitter.com/h1xvdO6cKU— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 4, 2023
