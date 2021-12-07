Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios ejected from QP Chamber for not being vaccinated

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios has been ejected from the Queen’s Park Legislative Chamber in Toronto Tuesday morning.

Karahalios was asked twice to leave before she was escorted out.

“I need to address the member for Cambridge,” said Ted Arnott, House Speaker and MPP for Wellington-Halton Hills when the legislature session began. “The member for Cambridge is obviously in the precinct and in the chamber at the present time, in contravention of the current COVID-19 screening protocols that have been adopted by the legislature. And I must now ask the member to withdraw from the chamber and leave the precinct. Member for Cambridge?”

“The rules you have set out is proof double vaccination or proof negative rapid antigen test, which I was able to provide this morning,” responded Karahlios during the exchange. “I’m not in contravention of the rules.”

Arnott then pressed, reminding Karahalios that her immunization status of being unvaccinated and having been tested positive for COVID-19 recently means she can’t be inside the chamber.

“The current advice from the public officer of health is that she must be out of the chamber for the next 90 days starting from the date on which she tested positive. I’ll ask the member once again to leave the chamber,” said Arnott.

After Karahlios was removed, the MPP took to twitter and called the Ford government a “disgrace.”

Today, I entered the legislature with a negative COVID-19 test. After taking my seat to ask the Ford PC Gov a question the Speaker had me removed despite being the MPP least likely to spread COVID-19. This is an affront to democracy. The Ford Gov is a disgrace #onpoli

This is the first time a Member of Provincial Parliament has been ejected due to their COVID-19 immunization status during the pandemic.