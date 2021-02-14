A Cambridge pilot project aimed at reducing needle and harm reduction litter is expanding to cover more of Waterloo Region.

In 2019, the one-year project was able to pick up 3,400 needles in downtown Galt public spaces.

"We're going to work together to make it a better place for all of us," said Simone Morrison, manager of outreach at Sanguen Health Centre.

The Working to Improve Neighbourhood Safety pilot program, run by the centre, re-launched in late January.

They're now expanding to complete a two-year trial which will include Kitchener and Waterloo.

"We were able to receive more funding due to the program's success," said Morrison.

The peer-based program employs those with lived experience of drug use to go out and safely collect used needles all while educating users about proper disposal.

"If you're living outdoors and you're living in a tent you don't necessarily have access to normal garbage disposal, never mind sharps disposal," said Morrison.

There are currently four peer outreach workers in Cambridge.

"We're able to put people out into the community that have that experience and are able to connect with those folks in a much better way than I could," said Morrison.

The group has picked up more than 120 syringes over the last three weeks while completing 26 outreach interactions.

Cambridge residents like Felix Jimenez says they've noticed a difference on city streets.

"It's going to give us a reason to actually come down here and feel more comfortable to walk through alleys again," he said.

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry says the work is necessary to help the most vulnerable recover as well as improve the overall community safety.

"The reality is we have a mental health and addiction crisis in our cities," she said. "Our downtown business owners, residents, and visitors to our city have notice a remarkable difference."

McGarry is hoping a different like the one in Cambridge is able to be seen in Kitchener and Waterloo when the program begins in early March.