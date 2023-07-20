Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes

Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.

Filming in the city has slowed, and there's been a lack of star-studded streets recently. It's a scene people in Cambridge aren't used to, considering the city often serves as a backdrop for major film and television productions.

"We had Bitten, we had the Stephen King mini series, 11.22.63 with James Franco," said Tom Hilborn, owner of Maskerade Manor, a Cambridge costume store which has popped up in several productions.

The business has been on Queen Street since the mid-1980s, and Hilborn has seen his fair share of blocked streets that have brought stars to his storefront.

"In some respects, I see it as fun to have them here," Hilborn said.

But it's something he hasn't experienced in several months. Hollywood's biggest labour fight in decades is pitting unionized writers and actors against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents streamers and studios including Disney, Netflix and Amazon.

The Writers Guild of America walked off the job May 2 and was joined on the picket line last week by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA.

Shared goals include improved residual payments -- which compensate creators and actors for use of their material beyond the original airing -- and guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence in film and television.

Even though it's a U.S. labour dispute, the strikes have touched films and series that shoot in Canada and employ tens of thousands of local crews and talent.

"We're certainly seeing a little bit less activity this year, and we're hoping for more activity later in the season," said Matthew Walker, the City of Cambridge's economic development officer for film and marketing.

It's especially noticeable after Cambridge set a record for days filmed in 2021, tying it again in 2022, with 75 days.

While foreign projects may be sidelined, there is some hope.

"So we've had a few inquiries that are looking at future projects, or later in the season, but we haven't had any projects right now directly affected by the negotiations," said Walker.

CANADIAN ACTORS UNION MEMBERS CONTINUE TO WORK

Members of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) -- the Canadian trade union representing performers -- are allowed to work on productions that have been given the green light to continue.

"ACTRA members stand shoulder to shoulder with SAG-AFTRA performers fighting for a fair deal. Their issues are our issues and performers deserve respect and fair compensation for the value they bring to every production," the union said in a statement on its website.

The union has around 28,000 members across Canada.

According to the Directors Guild of Canada, several productions in Ontario have been postponed, but a handful are continuing to film.

With files from the Canadian Press