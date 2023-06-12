Cambridge, Ont. restaurateur told to remove roadside grill amid bylaw complaints

Cambridge residents can typically find Orville Edwards out front of his business grilling jerk chicken, the smell and smoke from his cooking wafting into the streets.

But the last two weeks have been different.

Edwards is at odds with City of Cambridge bylaw, who have told him he must move his barbecue from its usual spot in front Silverspoon Caribbean Restaurant and Bar.

Now Edwards is grilling in the back alley behind his restaurant – and losing out on the opportunity to draw customers in as a result, he says.

“The smell of the food, it brings the people in, and when I do it on the front, everyone loved it,” Edwards said.

Edwards says he’s been grilling jerk chicken since 1995.

He started in Jamaica, and five years ago, opened his restaurant on King Street in Cambridge.

“So, people who [have] never been to Jamaica for so many years, they could come to Silverspoon and try the good, authentic food,” he said.

The City of Cambridge bylaw said it received complaints about smoke and smell from the outdoor grill.

“[The complaints were] attesting to smoke on the road, smoke in the area, the barbecue being left unattended. That triggered the city to go out and investigate the situation,” Cambridge Coun. Corey Kimpson said.

The city’s sidewalk patio permit states, in part: “The owner shall not install portable food appliances such as barbeques, portable propane heaters, decks, outdoor carpeting, artificial turf or utilities.”

Fire and transportation accessibility are just some of the concerns raised when it comes to barbecuing on a patio.

The city said there might be a way to work things out, and it would start with a new application to the region for an “encroachment agreement.”

“That would allow them to move the barbecue to the space closer to the road on the regional property. That would then allow them to comply with fire regulations of having the barbecue far enough away from the building,” Kimpson said.

Kimpson says the city would be happy to work with Silverspoon and would like to see the unique, diverse business continue to thrive.

Meanwhile, Edwards says he just wants to find a way to get back to normal.

“I would just like to be on the front, back with the jerk pan,” he said.

Until then, Edwards can be found behind his business continuing to grill jerk chicken.