Cambridge OPP officer discovers kitten during traffic stop on Hwy 7/8


image.png

A routine traffic stop on Highway 7/8 took an unexpected turn for a Cambridge OPP officer.

While stopping a driver for an undisclosed reason, the officer heard an unusual sound coming from a nearby ditch.

Shortly thereafter, as the officer spoke with the driver, a kitten emerged from the tall grass and sat at the officer's feet.

The driver was cautioned for the initial offense and police say the kitten was rescued.

