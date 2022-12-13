Cambridge pharmacist shaken after ATM theft

Pharmacist Patrick Patel says his Cambridge pharmacy was targeted on Tuesday morning.

Security footage obtained by CTV shows several people smash windows and rip an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) machine out of the St. Andrews Pharmasave on St. Andrews street in Cambridge just before 6:30 a.m.

“After coming inside, they hooked the ATM and pulled it in a dramatic manner,” Patel said, comparing the security footage to a scene in a movie.

Patel said his family owns another pharmacy in Cambridge. He said his other pharmacy was targeted twice but in those cases, an ATM was not stolen.

“Two people came. They robbed. They escaped. Same two people came last month. Same thing,” he said.

Patel said he is grateful no one was at the Pharmasave when the ATM was stolen but still worries about what could have happened.

“Lets say I had a patient in here and they hurt my patient. Who is responsible?” worried Patel.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) confirm they recovered an ATM in the area of Alps Road and Spragues Road.

“The suspects used a white Ford pickup to force entry into the business and stole an ATM once inside,” a news release from WRPS said.

According to police, the suspects then fled the area in a white Ford pickup with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any video or information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.