Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic closing at end of March

Another one of Waterloo Region's major COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closing its doors as demand goes down.

In a Thursday news release, the region announced that the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic's last day of operation will be March 30.

Until then, the clinic will be open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on its final day.

First Nations, Métis and Inuit immunizers and cultural supports have been available at the Pinebush vaccination clinic throughout the pandemic. A traditional closing ceremony is planned for the final day of the clinic.

Officials say they are shifting their vaccine rollout priorities to students at after-school clinics and to neighbourhoods where residents face barriers to accessing vaccines.

“The Pinebush clinic has always been a special space,” said Lisa Anstey, clinic manager from Grand River Hospital, in the release. “Thank you to the amazing team that came together to administer 333,000 doses and for a job well done.”

For those still looking to get a vaccine in the region after March, The Boardwalk in Waterloo, Beechwood vaccination clinic in Cambridge, and several community centres, public libraries, pharmacies, and doctor's offices will still be administering shots.