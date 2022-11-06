Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic closes again due to low demand
There's one less option for those looking to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster shot in Waterloo Region.
The Cambridge Pinebush mass vaccination clinic closed once again Sunday after temporarily opening back up near the end of the September.
"I just want to be covered and I want to play it safe and I don't like to make other people sick," one resident told CTV News at the clinic. "It's for everybody's protection."
The Region of Waterloo says they were expecting a surge in demand for the new vaccines, but now public health says the clinic is no longer needed.
"I just do not understand," another resident said. "I think [those not getting the booster] are just being selfish and I just do not understand. If they get sick they are going to tie up the healthcare system in Canada. I think it's their moral obligation to help themselves, protect through vaccination."
The COVID-19 care clinic is run by the region's three hospitals and will continue to operate out of the Pinebush road location.
Anyone trying to get a bivalent booster dose can still get one at some pharmacies and doctors in the region.
-
Science North launches Go Deeper ProjectFedNor is providing $1 million for Science North's newest tourist initiative, the Go Deeper Project.
-
Seattle voters concerned about inflation, crime and abortion in midterm electionAs the closest major city to Vancouver, Seattle shares a number of the same issues. But there’s one that’s uniquely urgent for voters in the United States -- abortion rights.
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called inAfter two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor at Coutts border blockade says the message was lostIt was time go, said Coutts border protester and Fort Macleod town councillor Marco Van Huigenbos, because there was nothing left to stay for.
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre TuesdayRyan Reynolds attends the Ottawa vs. Vancouver game at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday.
-
'I’m angry': N.S. mother, daughter without a home more than six weeks after FionaPost-tropical storm Fiona left behind hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and pushed some people from their houses, including a Nova Scotia mother and daughter who remain homeless and are struggling to find somewhere to go.
-
Evander Kane rushed to hospital after being cut by skateEdmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was forced to undergo a procedure Tuesday night in Florida after he was rushed to hospital with an apparent skate cut to his wrist.
-
Winnipeg airport still seeing some problems with WestJet flights following outageAccording to the Winnipeg Airport Authority, of the 12 WestJet flights scheduled to depart Winnipeg, five were delayed and three were cancelled.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his footA witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.