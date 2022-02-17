Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic starts winding down operations

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cambridge Pinebush will start to wind down operations in February and March.

A release from the Region of Waterloo said Grand River Hospital, which currently oversees the clinic, will pass it over to the region as of April 1. The wind down is due to decline in vaccine demand, the release said.

“On behalf of the Region of Waterloo, I would like to thank Grand River Hospital for their integral role in the vaccine rollout,” Chair Karen Redman said in the release. “The staff and volunteers at the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic have shown incredible dedication and commitment to the health and safety of our community. With the support of staff from St. Mary’s General Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Hospital staff and volunteers have demonstrated what we can all accomplish when we work together for the residents of our community.”

The wind-down process will be led by David Aoki, director of infectious disease for Waterloo Region.

Cambridge Pinebush opened on March 22, 2021 and was the largest vaccination clinic in the region. It will continue to operate as a vaccination site after April 1 in case it’s needed for campaigns in the future.

“We are extremely proud of the entire Pinebush team which saw staff and volunteers from all three hospitals come together to form the Region’s largest vaccine clinic,” said Ron Gagnon, Grand River Hospital president and CEO. “With more than 320,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provided, Pinebush is a shining example of the ways that health care organizations continue to partner across the health system, to coordinate care and benefit the health of our community, every day.”

The clinic is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents don’t need to book an appointment to come in for a vaccine.