Cambridge repeals heritage designation of former Preston Springs property

Another step has been taken toward a new future for the former Preston Springs property.

Cambridge city council voted Tuesday to repeal the heritage designation for the property, which will prepare the site for whatever comes next.

The old Preston Springs hotel sat on the property since the 1880s. It was demolished in late 2020 after sitting vacant for 30 years and becoming a concern due to deteriorating condition, vandalism, and trespassing.

Details on the owner's redevelopment plans are still unclear.