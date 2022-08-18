iHeartRadio

Cambridge resident charged with luring

A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Provincial police in Wellington County charged a 29-year-old from Cambridge relating to a July sexual luring investigation.

The man has been charged with Luring a Person Under 16 years of age by telecommunication and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a later date.

