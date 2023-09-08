A 57-year-old Cambridge man says he was feeling frazzled and overwhelmed when he realized he won $100,000 on encore.

Charles Collison has been playing LOTTO 6/49 since the 1980s.

"Ever since one of my neighbours won a LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, I've played the same LOTTO 6/49 numbers. This ticket was a free play that I added ENCORE to," Collison said.

Collison went to the store to check his ticket and had to check it multiple times before asking the store clerk to confirm.

“I had to sit in my car for a few minutes afterwards to process everything,” he said when he went to pick up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre. “I knew my blood pressure was up.”

Collison, who works in transportation, plans to treat himself to new furniture and invest the majority of his winnings for the future.

“My girlfriend will be having a good Christmas," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Mart on Lakeshore Road in Mississauga.