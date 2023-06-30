Cambridge resident wins $100,000 in lottery draw

A Cambridge mother of two is $100,000 richer thanks to a big ENCORE win.

Rose Gear woke up to an email one morning, telling her of her major prize.

At first she didn’t believe it was legitimate, but after checking on OLG.ca she discovered she had matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order.

Gear, an avid lottery player, has been a loyal subscriber to LOTTO MAX for three years.

In the rush of her day, Rose didn't have a chance to share the news with her husband or fully process her win.

It was later in the day when she gathered her family and shared the exciting news.

With her newfound winnings, Gear has plans to invest in home renovations.

“Maybe I’ll share some with my kids too,” Gear said with a laugh. “It’s an exciting feeling.”