Cambridge residents claim their building has a mould problem

The housing crisis has forced many people into uncomfortable situations.

One group, living in a Cambridge building, are also concerned for their health.

“This is one of the more extreme cases I've managed since I started,” added Megan Walker, who works in eviction prevention with the Social Development Centre of Waterloo Region.

Three families who were previously living in the shelter system found secure housing in August 2023.

That building, they told CTV News, has numerous serious problems.

“There's mould all along the bottom, all around the bathtub, all in behind my toilet,” explained Natalie, who was forced into a shelter due to domestic violence. “It's just smells like mould.”

Other tenants CTV News spoke with also believe there’s a serious mould issue.

A representative for the property owner disputes these claims. They said the building was totally renovated last year and the landlord was not aware of any mould issues. They added that the landlord is willing to investigate the cause, but to date, no scientific evidence has been provided to confirm the presence of mould.

Tenants are still concerned.

“We've had mould since day one,” explained Justin Potts. “I tried to deal with it myself at first because I've dealt with mould before, usually just getting some bleach will work. However, I'm assuming there's moisture buried in the wall or something because it just keeps coming back.”

Potts and his family were evicted from their previous home after they say a roommate stopped paying rent without their knowledge.

Since he has a young child with special needs, Potts wants to move out but isn’t able to find a place at current market rates.

Natalie, meanwhile, said Lutherwood left her high and dry after finding the unit for her and her daughter.

“You’re on your own kind of deal,” she explained. “I am an adult, so rightfully so. But I mean, I’m still kind of lost and it’s been a year.”

CTV News reached out to Lutherwood for comment but did not get a response by our deadline.

In a statement, the Region of Waterloo said they partner “with local community organizations such as Lutherwood to operate services and programs that help people experiencing homelessness find and maintain housing. As the Housing Service System Manager, the Region of Waterloo’s role is to provide the funding for the programs. Lutherwood works in the community to make connections with private market landlords to support people to receive housing offers across the region. When problems arise, if requested, Lutherwood would work with the tenant and/or landlord linking them to community resources such as the Landlord Tenant Board to resolve issues.”

Walker, who works with marginalized people to keep them from experiencing homeless, admits there’s a gap in the system.

“We need to work together so that we can make sure there is the appropriate follow up and support given to people who come in out of shelter,” she said Tuesday.

A legal representative for the property owner claims some of the water damage issues in the building are the fault of one tenant. They also said one of the tenants is also behind on rent and there is an ongoing process to resolve the payment issues.