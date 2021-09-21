iHeartRadio

Cambridge results: Bryan May declared for Liberal Party

Bryan May

Bryan May has been declared winner in Cambridge by the CTV News’ Decision Desk.

As of 1:10 a.m., May had 36.9 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate Connie Cody came a close second, with 34.5 per cent. Lorne Bruce came in third for the NDP.

May also took the riding in 2019.

