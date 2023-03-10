Cambridge retiree wins big LOTTO 6/49 jackpot

A Cambridge man is already making vacation plans after winning a big LOTTO 6/49 prize.

William Sheridan, 72, couldn’t quite believe his luck.

“I was enjoying my coffee on my balcony and checked my ticket using the OLG app,” he told the OLG when picking up his prize. “I shouted: ‘Yay, I won $5,000!’ But when I noticed an extra comma, I realized it was $5 million. My neighbour came outside to see what the all the ruckus was about and I showed him my phone screen.”

According to the media release, Sheridan wants to vacation in Cuba and also plans on sharing his winnings with his children.

“I will take this day by day and plan the rest later,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sobeys store on Cedar Street in Cambridge.