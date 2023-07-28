iHeartRadio

Cambridge road closed for collision


A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say Maple Grove Road in Cambridge is closed in both directions following a collision.

In a tweet posted just after 5 p.m., police said a collision occurred in the area of Maple Grove Road and Beaverdale Road.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the area.

