Cambridge shelter asks community to pause donations as storage space runs out

After a generous season of giving over the holidays, staff at The Bridges shelter in Cambridge need time to catch up on sorting donations.

Staff are running out of storage space for all of the donations – with boxes stacked nearly to the ceiling in the Simcoe Street building.

“Obviously Christmas has been a large influx. We've had to find other cracks in the building to find storage for stuff,” said Wayne Paddick, the executive director of Cambridge Shelter Corporation.

Donations have spilled out of their usual storage room and into a total of three rooms. Paddick is asking donors to put a pause on new donations as staff need more time to catchup on organizing everything.

“Definitely lots of socks and underwear and toiletries that we needed. So we're just trying to find spots where we can put stuff so we're not trying to scramble come June or July,” Paddick said.

The race to clear out space is on as renovations will start next week to make room for a new initiative set to begin in the spring.

Paddick said it’s a heartwarming reminder of the giving community.

“Our community does care and it's nice to be a part of Cambridge and a part of a community that does want to give back to those less fortunate,”Paddick said.

If you were looking to donate, staff suggested monetary donations instead. Paddick said they will put a call out to the community when they’re ready to take in physical items again.