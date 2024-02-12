Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame reopens after Dec. vandalism

The Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame reopened on Monday, more than two months after it was vandalized and forced to close its doors.

On Dec. 1, a 33-year-old Cambridge man smashed six or seven glass display cases.

David Menary, one of the founders of the Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame, told CTV News the museum had to be shut down due to safety concerns and to allow time to replace the broken displays.

As for the memorabilia, he said some were damaged but the vast majority of their 7,000 artifacts are kept in off-site storage.

Menary hoped they could reopened sooner but said there were delays in getting the right glass for the display cases.

The museum, located at the Cambridge Centre, reopened on Monday.

In addition to the repairs, Menary said they also updated their exhibits.

There have been more than 200 inductions to the Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame since it opened in 1996. The not-for-profit, community-based organization said it remains committed to honouring local individuals, teams and builders, as well as shining a spotlight on Cambridge’s sports history.

Noah Brusso, who was better known as Tommy Burns and was the first Canadian boxer to win the world heavyweight title, will be inducted into the museum in May.

The 33-year-old Cambridge man who allegedly vandalized the museum was charged with mischief under $5,000 and public nudity back in December.