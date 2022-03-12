Cambridge stabbing under investigation
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault in Cambridge.
Officers were called to the area of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
Officials say a man entered a business with a stab wound and was taken to an out of region hospital with serious injuries.
Police are looking for a Middle Eastern man in his late 20s, about 6'1 with a thin build, a tattoo on his left hand, and wearing a grey hoodie and jeans. He was driving a black Toyota Corolla.
The two people involved are believed to be known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
