Cambridge teen facing child porn charges

A 17-year-old Cambridge male was arrested Wednesday for child pornography offences.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a media release that members of their Cybercrime and Internet Child Exploitation Unit began their investigation in April.

As a result, the teen was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

No further details about the investigation have been released.

