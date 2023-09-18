Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMW

A 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized drugs, a weapon and a vehicle.

According to Waterloo regional police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop of a white BMW on Main Street in Cambridge on Sept. 7 at around 9:30 p.m. Police said the vehicle did not stop but a pursuit was not initiated out of a concern for public safety.

The BMW was found on Sept. 16 at around 9:20 p.m., in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Champlain Boulevard. The driver was then arrested based on the ongoing investigation of the prior incident.

Police located and seized drugs including suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, Dilaudid, codeine, Xanax, and clonazepam. A knife, Canadian currency, two baseball bats and the BMW were also seized as part of the investigation.

The driver is facing the following offences:

Possession of Drugs for the Purpose of Trafficking (eight counts)

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Police

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (three counts)