Cambridge vaccination clinic sees 240 per cent increase in first doses
The Pinebush COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Cambridge has been seeing a steady stream of people coming in their doors and getting their shots.
According to clinic staff, about half the people who came in on Saturday were there to receive their first dose, which came out to 309 shots. This marked a 240 per cent increase in that total.
Another 420 second doses were also given out.
Clinics across the region and Ontario have seen an increase in patients ever since the introduction of the provincial vaccine passport.
The Pinebush clinic is now on a two-day per week schedule, but the supervisor says they have the ability to ramp back up of the demand is there.
“This facility is built for 3,000 plus a day,” said Liam Robertson. “Obviosuly we are ramped down today, but we do have that extra capacity should the need arise to open more days and have a longer schedule.”
Pinebush is open Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-
Slim majority of Canadians willing to pay more to help achieve emissions-reduction targets: Nanos pollA slim majority of Canadians indicate some willingness to pay more to help achieve Canada’s emission-reduction targets, according to new Nanos polling research.
-
Theodore Tugboat visits Windsor’s Dieppe ParkTheodore Tugboat made a second trip to the rose city on Sunday.
-
Oak Bay police release photos of suspect who smashed ATMs with a hammerPolice have released photos of a man who smashed ATMs with a hammer at two different banks on Vancouver Island last week.
-
Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-highA surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further delaying a return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low.
-
N.S. Conservative candidate apologizes for sharing racist Facebook postsA Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia has apologized for sharing social media posts about Muslims and immigrants but will continue to run for the party in a riding once held by former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
-
Kovrig, Spavor supporters march in support of freeing the prisoners, as China objectsAs Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor mark 1,000 days in separate Chinese prisons, their supporters are taking to the streets of Ottawa and beyond on Sunday to push for their freedom.
-
Man suffers head and leg injuries after driving into North Gower storeA man in his 20s is in hospital with head and leg injuries after crashing into a store in North Gower overnight.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa jump above 300Across the province, health officials reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 and said three more Ontarians have died because of the virus.
-
No injuries after vehicle crashes into a Lakeshore businessThere were no injuries reported after a vehicle crashed through the front window of a Lakeshore dollar store, police say.