Cambridge woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing incident

A Cambridge woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing on June 25.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service say they were called to a residence near Peachtree Crescent and Johanna Drive around 1:30 p.m.

That’s where they found a 63-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Police say the 26-year-old woman, who has not been named, fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

They also say the victim and accused knew each other, so there was no concern for public safety.