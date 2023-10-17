Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel

A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week.

Anny Mechichem, who was born in Israel, was visiting her family in Haifa. She arrived in the city on Sept. 7 and was supposed to come home Oct. 23. However, when fighting broke out and she heard about evacuation flights being arranged, she applied for a flight back to Canada.

“Waiting was a little bit scary and not knowing when you’re going to hear from them. But for the most part it was very smooth, they gave a lot of information, as much as they could throughout the process,” Mechichem said.

Mechichem said she was eventually contacted by the Canadian Government by email and provided her information like passport number and location. On Saturday, she received a call from the Canadian embassy and arranged a flight on a military aircraft from Tel Aviv for the next day.

When she arrived to the airport in Tel Aviv, passengers on the flight were placed in a section only for that evacuation flight.

“It was kind of a priority check-in. It was just with that certain flight. We didn’t have to go with the other passengers in the airport,” Mechichem said.

Mechichem said the flight was originally delayed by two hours, because of air strikes near the airport.

“Once we were on the plane everything was very smooth. The flight attendants were very, very kind. They gave us snacks, water, and made use all feel very at peace,” Mechichem said.

The flight took her to Athens, Greece, where she stayed at a hotel near the airport overnight and then flew directly to Toronto Pearson International Airport. She said because she already had booked a ticket to fly back to Canada, the expenses for the flights to Athens and Canada were covered.

“It’s very eye-opening and makes you a lot more grateful for the country you’re coming from, and seeing how Canada handled everything and evacuated their citizens. But also just sad to see all the innocent civilians and the lives on both sides being taken,” Mechichem said.

Mechichem was visiting Haifa, near the Lebanon border. She said there was sirens that went off last week in Haifa, because of suspected drones in the sky, but it turned out to be an error. For the most part, she said life for her family in the city of Haifa was continuing on as usual, but many stores have closed since the war started.

“They’re okay. Like I said, the city that they’re from, there isn’t too much happening there as of right now. They’ve all got the shelters in their homes or around their homes,” Mechichem said.

“They’re scared, but they’re okay. Everyone’s still going to work. Most things are closed like restaurants, bars, shopping malls,” Mechichem said.

Mechichem said her father was also on the trip, but returned to Canada before the war started. Her brother was also in Israel playing soccer, and was flown out of Tel Aviv on Thursday to Dubai.