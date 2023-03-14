Cambridge Zellers will be among first locations in Canada to open
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
The resurgence of Zellers in Ontario and Alberta is soon approaching as the discount retailer announced the opening of its first locations on March 23, including at Cambridge Centre mall.
Zellers previously announced that stores would be making a comeback in Canada within Hudson Bay.
On Tuesday, Zellers said its first 12 stores would open March 23, including nine in Ontario.1.6235796 View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zellers (@zellersofficial)
The company said, Zellers.ca e-commerce platform will also launch the same day.
For those wondering about the famous Zellers restaurant, they won’t be present within the store but the Zellers Diner on Wheels will visit different store locations and a full schedule will be provided.
