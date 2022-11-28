Cameco mine, mill resume operations
Operations have resumed at Cameco's McArthur River mine and its Key Lake mill.
Earlier this year, the Saskatoon-based uranium firm announced plans to restart the facilities.
“The announcement by Cameco to resume production at its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill further positions Saskatchewan as a critical and sustainable supplier of fuel and resources the world needs,” Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.
Moe and MLA Jim Lemaigre were on hand at the mine to help celebrate the restart, according to the news release from the province.
"Having these two operations up and running allows us to provide hundreds of jobs to northern Saskatchewan, brings back business to our valued northern suppliers and results in increased investment and economic activity in surrounding communities," Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel said in the release.
The mine and mill employ roughly 730 people, according to the province.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE programWindsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in TimminsNorthern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.
-
Union Station opens outdoor ice rink for holiday seasonSkaters can now lace up and enjoy the view of the CN Tower at Union Station’s ice rink for the holiday season.