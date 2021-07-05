Camel, calf die during birth at Calgary Zoo

A 16-year-old Bactrian camel at the Calgary Zoo name Eva died on Friday due to complications while giving birth.

Sadly, the calf also did not survive.

"Necropsy results determined that Eva experienced complications while starting to give birth to a female calf that was in an abnormal birthing position," the zoo said in a social media post.

"During labour, Eva ruptured one of the large blood vessels associated with her uterus and quickly succumbed to heavy internal bleeding."

Eva gave birth to a calf, Gobi, in 2018. At 16, the zoo said Eva was approaching the median life expectancy of 17.8 years for Bactrian camels — which have two humps — under human care.