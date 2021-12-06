Camelia the camel at the Assiniboine Park Zoo dies
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its long-time residents – a camel named Camelia has died.
The female dromedary camel had been at the zoo for 21 years.
In a post on Facebook Monday afternoon, zoo officials said she had been under veterinary care for several years for a mass on her chest.
"After several surgeries and almost daily treatment of the site she has experienced a significant decrease in muscle mass and has recently become reluctant to participate in her treatment," the post reads.
"Quality of life assessments were conducted by members of the Zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams and a decision was made out of an abundance of compassion and care to humanely euthanize Camelia."
The zoo said the camel will be missed by visitors, volunteers, staff and the team of animal care professionals who had been working with Camelia.
-
New report shows femicide on the rise in OntarioThe Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Housing is out with its annual report on femicide and has found it's on the rise in Ontario. There were five cases in the northeast.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.
-
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures on Manitoba highwayA multi-vehicle crash has forced road closures on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to share latest information on the coronavirusB.C. public health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Four new deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over three days.
-
City of Regina set to 'light the lights'The 20th annual City of Regina Light the Lights celebration is set to go Tuesday at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
-
COVID-19 case temporarily closes Prince Edward Island courthouseCourt operations in Charlottetown are on hold today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric riversBC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.
-
Could surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Quebec mean new restrictions? Expert weighs inAs Canada's two most populous provinces grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, concerns are swirling over whether new restrictions could be imposed before the holidays.