Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heist

A Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.

The Camera Store, on the 800 block of 11th Avenue S.W., posted surveillance video on social media showing what it said was a 5 a.m. break-in by two people who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Surveillance video clearly captured two people who appeared to be piling equipment into a bag.

At 5:00 AM this morning, May 3, two people broke in our store & stole over $30K worth of Sony, Nikon & DJI.



We are offering a $5,000 TCS shopping spree reward for info that leads to a charged conviction.



Info on how to contact the police on the blog → https://t.co/ANYViU3Z43 pic.twitter.com/zk0ZMLaNE0

The Camera Store said it believed the suspects were a man and a woman. The store is offering a $5,000 store shopping spree for information that leads to a charged conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.