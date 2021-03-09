The Region of Waterloo will soon have a new tool to catch speeders on the roads.

The region plans to install speed cameras near local schools. Staff said they need to put up signs indicating a speed camera is coming soon at least 90 days before the cameras come online. Those signs went up in early January, meaning the cameras will likely start taking pictures in April.

The region plans to install cameras at eight school zones. Each of the region's seven municipalities will have a camera, with an extra one in Kitchener.

"Quite frankly, this is the biggest single issue that councillors hear about, speeding in neighbourhoods," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said. "We really need to look at cranking this up. This is a priority for, I think, all of our councillors."

These schools will get cameras first:

Laurentian Public School - Kitchener

Keatsway Public School - Waterloo

Franklin Avenue Public School - Kitchener

New Dundee Public School - Township of Wilmot

Foundation Christian School - Township of Woolwich

St. Clements Public School - Township of Wellesley

Cedar Creek Public School - Township of North Dumfries

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary - Cambridge

Staff will work with the City of Toronto to process photos from the cameras with the Ministry of Ontario.

Eight more cameras will be installed at these schools in the next phase of the camera rollout.