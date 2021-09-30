Cameras in the courtroom Friday for Peter Nygard extradition hearing
The extradition hearing for Peter Nygard is getting underway on Friday, and CTV Winnipeg is getting inside the courtroom.
The proceedings will be livestreamed from the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench at 7:45 a.m.
In June, multiple local and international media outlets won the opportunity to broadcast the hearing. It will be the 11th court proceeding in Manitoba to be livestreamed since 2014.
The former fashion mogul was originally scheduled to appear in court from Nov. 15 to 19, but the date has now been changed to Oct. 1 at the request of the Crown and Nygard's counsel.
Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last December under the Extradition Act, and he faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York, including charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
None of the charges have been proven in court, and Nygard has denied all allegations.
Nygard has remained in custody since his arrest.
-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb, Devon McKendrick and The Canadian Press.
