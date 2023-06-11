Cameron Bluffs wildfire larger than previously thought, firefighter injured

Just over a week since the out of control wildfire near Port Alberni was discovered, the Cameron Bluffs blaze is now burning 254 hectares.

The number reported on Saturday was 208 hectares, but rain and clouds over the weekend made it difficult to estimate the size of the fire, Noelle Kekula, information officer with the incident management team for the fire explained.

Clearer skies Sunday provided a better line of sight, which gave crews a chance to get a more accurate mapping of the fire.

Kekula said firefighting efforts were “pretty good” Sunday, with crews able to make gains and strengthen containment lines.

Crews are currently preparing for drier conditions in the coming days before the rain is forecasted to return further down the line, she said.

The biggest challenge for firefighters battling this fire has been the rocky, mountainous terrain. “That’s the big one on this one,” Kekula said. “I was shocked at how steep it is.”

One firefighter was injured on the mountain Saturday and transported by air ambulance, the incident management team confirmed.

Highway 4 remains closed, and transportation officials are urging only essential traffic to use the detour route set up for the trucking of food and fuel.

An update on the highway is coming Monday at noon.

Tree fall resulting from wildfire on #BCHwy4 at Cameron Lake.

The road will remain CLOSED through the weekend, with an update expected on Monday, June 12 at noon.

A detour is in place for ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY at this time. https://t.co/eu1pLj62pU pic.twitter.com/Mq1I9zk4lv