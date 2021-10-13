CAMI employees returning to work next month

Some workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.

The 1,600 workers have been off the job for most of the year due to a shortage of semiconductor chips -- most have worked just three weeks in 2021.

A statement from Plant Director Linda Trbizan said the downtime was being extended through the week of Oct. 25.

But she added, "Production at CAMI Assembly is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. More details regarding the resumption of production will be communicated at a future date."

According to Unifor Local 88, GM has indicated that parts are still an issue, so there will likely only be one shift running in November, with two full shifts starting in December.

Mike Van Boekel, plant chair for Unifor Local 88, said in a statement, "This is not 100 per cent but having no information is extremely stressful and the money situation is getting tight for many members."

He added, "I hope that calms the waters a bit, and hopefully sheds some light on what is going on. It has been a very long stretch but hopefully there is a light at the end of the tunnel."