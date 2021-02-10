The CAMI plant in Ingersoll is currently experiencing a plant shut down until at least some time next month.

The reason is a shortage of semi-conductors, a piece of technology that is used in all vehicles made at CAMI.

Unifor local 88 president Mike Van Boekel says they've been told the earliest the plant will be up and running will be sometime mid-March but no date has been confirmed.

Just a week ago, CAMI announced it had won a contract to produce more than 12,000 EV600s, a new electric vehicle.