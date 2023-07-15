iHeartRadio

CAMI workers in Ingersoll off work until August


CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll, Ont. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll are off work until the end of the month.

Union officials say the move was unexpected and they blame a shortage of batteries in the General Motors pipeline.

The CAMI plant builds the BrightDrop electric vehicles.

Prior to the pause in production, employees were working in alternate shifts to allow the supply chain to catch up.

Workers are expected to return to the plant in August.

