Camosun College students design new torch for BC Games

A team of Camosun College students have designed and built a brand new torch that will be used at the BC Games this summer.

The minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, was on hand to unveil the new torch at the Saanich, B.C., college this afternoon.

"The torch gives me great hope, and will shine brightly on upcoming athletes and champions for many years to come," said Tourism Minister Melanie Mark.

"The team-based collaborative effort between Indigenous artists, organizers, and students will celebrate athletes, communities and the spirit of the BC Games," she said.

The torch was created through a partnership with Camosun Innovates, the college’s applied research department, and the BC Games Society.

A team of four students created the concept as part of a capstone project for their mechanical engineering diploma.

The torch is made of aluminum and carbon fiber, and features a lightweight fuel housing, as well as a cedar weave designed by Indigenous artist Jamin Zuroski.

"The carbon fiber has a weave. The cedar has a weave," said Zuroski. "So it kind of blends that new kind of modern style, but also infused with ancestral style, and how they can work together and grow together."

Once the final concept was approved, grad student Lacey Reay brought the torch to life.

"The torch head was machined on our Matsuura, our CNC mill, by our machinist," said Reay. "The handle and the joining connection, I turned on the lathe."

"I’m really proud of what it turned out to be and I’m really excited that this, and what we’ve been able to do here today, is kind of my first chance at staking my claim and branching out into the industry," she said.

The new torch will make its official debut at the BC Games this summer in Prince George from July 2 to 24.