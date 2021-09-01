Camp Couchiching offers kids a chance to reconnect with nature this fall

Camp Couchiching is launching a new program this fall to give kids a chance to get back outside and reconnect with nature.

Starting Sept. 13, the camp, located near Orillia in Longford Mills, will open the Camp Couchiching Learning Centre.

The Learning Centre will provide educational, social, and nature-based learning opportunities for children ages four to 12.

The centre will host two seven-week sessions for students to join one day per week.

Camp Couchiching director of community initiatives, Ross McIntyre, said the kids would spend the day playing at the 20-acre property learning about things in their backyard.

"The objective of this is to get kids outside. To give them opportunities to spend a ton of time one day a week in nature learning in this incredible environment and being able to connect with not only nature and their surroundings but with each other as well," McIntyre said.

The camp also offers a program for parents and little ones ages one to five.

More information on the camp and how to register is available here.