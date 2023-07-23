'Camp Courage' graduates test drive a career in emergency services

Twenty-four young women graduated from Camp Courage on Saturday with skills and knowledge related to a life in emergency services.

It's the second local batch of graduates from the program, which teaches young women and gender diverse youth between 15 and 18-years-old about being a first responder.

It's seven days of exercises, workouts and classes that encourage more women to consider a career as a firefighter, police officer or paramedic.

“You can’t be what you don’t see,” Carol Henke with Calgary Fire Department said. "It plants the seed that this is a career they can pursue. And it might not be for everyone, but there are still skills that they will take with them forthe rest of their lives."

Currently, there are very few Calgary women who have carved out a career with CPS and CFD. There's a lot more gender parity within EMS, but Stuart Brideaux says he's happy to welcome in even more female recruits.

"Here," he said, "they realized that they're capable of doing skills they had no idea they were going to learn this week."

The free camp is a collaboration between the Calgary Fire Department, Alberta Health Services, Calgary Police Service and YouthLink Calgary.

It's expected to return for its third instalment next summer. For more information, visit the Camp Courage website.