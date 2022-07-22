'Camp FFIT' gives local women hands on firefighting training
The London Fire Department is offering a one week training program for local women to get hands-on training within the fire department.
This week, 20 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 participated in "Camp FFIT" training (Female Firefighters in Training).
“The idea is to expose them to all different areas in the fire service, whether it’s a fire prevention officer, public educator and fire fighter skills,” said Jennifer Delaney, the platoon training instructor.
“It feels amazing seeing other girls like me,” said Maeve Adams who is training this week. “I thought ‘Camp FFIT' would be the best way to expose myself to this type of work.”
Throughout the week the women participating are able to build upon their skills all while gaining the experience of what it’s like to work for a fire department.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo regionThe self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuatedGreece's fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.
-
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offersRogers Communications Inc. says it was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus.
-
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivorsResidential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
-
Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MSHundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to ride from Grand Bend to London as a part of the Annual Bike Ride for Multiple Sclerosis
-
Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacyPope Francis’ trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church’s missionary legacy.