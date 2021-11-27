Camp Fortune looks to hire close to 100 employees for ski season

The help wanted sign is hanging on the ski hills at Camp Fortune.

With the ski season set to begin soon at the resort in Chelsea, Que., a job fair this weekend will look to fill close to 100 positions this winter.

"Most business continue to struggle with a labour shortage, we hope our casual atmosphere and perks such as a complimentary season pass, discounts on gear and lessons will entice people to join our team for the ski season," said Erin Boucher, Camp Fortune's Assistant Director and Marketing.

"Some jobs will carry on into the summer months too as we expand our year round activities."

The positions include snowmakers, lift operators, ski rental clerks, boutique staff, customer service agents, cooks, cashiers and janitorial staff.

"I really encourage adults to apply, especially those looking for a part time commitment where they can be social," said Boucher. "The ideal candidate is bilingual, comfortable speaking with the public and has flexible availability throughout the ski season."

The Quebec government has mandated that skiers 13 years of age and older must show proof of full vaccination to ski this winter at Camp Fortune and other ski resorts in Quebec.

Boucher says Camp Fortune is asking staff to be fully vaccinated as well.

"We think it is important to support this provincial mandate to keep our season safe."

The job fair comes as Camp Fortune prepares to kick off the ski season next month.

Camp Fortune started making snow this week as the temperature dipped below freezing. Boucher says the snowmaking system will be working again this weekend.

"If the weather cooperates we could be skiing as early as next weekend."

The job fair runs Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Fortune.